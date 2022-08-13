CUET UG Phase 4 Postponed for 11,000, will be held on August 24-30

The Central Universities Entrance Test- Undergraduate has been postponed to August 30 for more than 11,000 students who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phase to accommodate their choice of city for the exam center.

The sixth phase of the exam will be conducted on August 24-30 and admit cards for this phase will be released on August 20.

Many candidates had requested a change of date or city for the CUET (UG) 2022 examination post-August 10 as the allotted cities were not suitable for them.

The fourth phase of the CUET-UG was scheduled from August 17 to 20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the exam center. NTA has increased the capacity at centers and also added more exam centers besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centers is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday.

The agency cancelled exams at various exam centers due to some technical glitches and many students could not take the entrance exams.

"Those who were not able to take the CUET-UG exam in phase 2 which was conducted on August 4-6, either due to technical reasons or cancellation of the exam center, will be allowed to get appeared in phase 6," the official informed.

As per the official, It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as a technical observer at every center that will ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, the Phase III of CUET-UG on August 17,18, and 20 will be conducted as per the schedule already informed to the candidates.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced that the exam of all the phases will conclude on August 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

