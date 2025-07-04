CUET UG Result 2025 Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Know How to Download

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. To download the result, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. The scorecard will be required during the university counselling process.

CUET (UG)-2025 results are live. Candidates can check their results on https://t.co/nsvXAq6Otn — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 4, 2025

How to check CUET UG 2025 result

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link that says “CUET UG 2025 Scorecard” Enter your application number and password View your result on the screen Download and print a copy for future use

The CUET UG 2025 exam was held from May 13 to June 3 in computer-based mode. It was conducted in 13 languages and covered 23 domain-specific subjects along with a general test. The question paper included multiple-choice questions. A total of 13,54,699 candidates had registered for the test this year. The final answer key was released on Thursday.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on counselling and admission-related information.