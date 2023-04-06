Culinary delights from Arunachal Pradesh are making waves

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 : India's diverse culinary landscape has always been a treasure trove for food enthusiasts, with each state offering its unique gastronomic delights.

In recent times, cuisine from the North-Eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has been gaining prominence across the country, with an increasing number of restaurants and food festivals showcasing the region's traditional dishes.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to a rich and diverse culinary heritage. At the heart of its cuisine lies an emphasis on simple, fresh ingredients, with minimal use of spices. Staples like rice, bamboo shoots, and a variety of local greens are combined with meat and fish to create an array of delectable dishes. Among these, dishes like Ngatok, a fish curry prepared with minimal spices, and Lukter, a fiery combination of dry meat and chillies, have begun to make their mark on India's gastronomic map.

The increased exposure to Arunachalee cuisine can be attributed to a growing interest in regional and tribal foods from across the country. This trend has seen traditional dishes from lesser-known regions finding their way into restaurants and food festivals, as people seek new, exciting culinary experiences. The increased mobility of the younger generation, who are exposed to diverse cuisines during their travels, has also contributed to this surge in interest.

However, adapting Arunachalee dishes for a wider audience is not without its challenges. One of the primary concerns is sourcing the unique, indigenous ingredients integral to the cuisine. Many of these ingredients, such as bamboo shoots and certain leafy greens, are not easily available outside the North-Eastern region, making it difficult for restaurants to replicate the authentic flavours. Moreover, Arunachalee cuisine relies heavily on the freshness and seasonality of ingredients, which adds another layer of complexity to their integration into menus.

To address these challenges, chefs and food enthusiasts are exploring innovative solutions, such as substituting hard-to-find ingredients with locally available ones, while still retaining the essence of the dish. Efforts are also being made to establish sustainable supply chains for indigenous ingredients, with local farmers and traders from Arunachal Pradesh playing a crucial role.

Preserving the authenticity of Arunachalee cuisine is of utmost importance, as the culinary heritage of the region is deeply intertwined with the cultural identity of its people. Orgzations like the North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) are working tirelessly to promote the gastronomic traditions of the region and to document traditional recipes for future generations. Food festivals and events, such as the Arunachal Food Festival, are also playing a pivotal role in showcasing the rich culinary legacy of the state.

The growing popularity of Arunachalee cuisine is a testament to the increasing openness of Indian palates and the desire to explore the diverse culinary riches that the country has to offer.

