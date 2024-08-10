Culprit is a criminal of highest order: Bengal Police on female doctor murder case

Kolkata, Aug 10 West Bengal Police said on Saturday that the accused in the murder case of a female doctor is a ‘criminal of the highest order’.

“For the investigating officials, the culprit is a criminal of the highest order,” City Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal told media persons who questioned him about the professional identity of the accused.

The accused identified as Sanjay Ray, is a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police and enjoyed free access to the hospital.

Goyal said that nothing more can be revealed about the accused as the investigation is still underway and for the investigators, the professional identity of the accused is not the area of prime focus.

The Joint Commissioner (Crime) of City Police Murli Dhar, who accompanied the Commissioner and is supervising the investigation by the Special Investigation Team also requested the media persons not to ask any questions that might hamper the investigation process.

Sources said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim doctor became the prey while she was sleeping in the seminar hall.

“Suspicious movements of the arrested individual within the hospital premises around 3.30 am and 4 am on Friday have been traced in the CCTV footage,” the sources said.

The preliminary autopsy report of the victim’s body has already suggested that this is a case of rape and murder and also suggested that the victim was strangulated to ensure her death after the rape.

On Friday, a female doctor in the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises.

She was a second-year postgraduate medical student at the hospital and was also working as a house staff with the chest medicine division.

The body was discovered by the hospital staff on the fourth floor of the emergency building of the hospital at around noon.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said that her administration is open to any kind of central agency probe in the case.

“We do not have anything to hide in this case. The person arrested in the matter will be produced at a fast-track court. We will seek capital punishment for the guilty. But if the agitating students want a probe by another agency, we are not against it. If there is a CBI probe, we have no problem since we do not have anything to hide,” the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor