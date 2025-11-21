Cultural narratives of Northeast deserve wider visibility, says Telangana Governor

Hyderabad, Nov 21 Cultural and social narratives of the Northeast are often underrepresented in mainstream cinema and deserve wider visibility, said Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The Governor on Friday inaugurated a film festival as part of the Telangana–North East Connect Festival, which underscores cultural collaboration between Telangana and the Northeastern states.

The Governor, who hails from Tripura, attended the opening screening of the Tripura film 'Yarving', directed by National Award winner Father Joseph.

He noted that the Northeast possesses a vibrant and emerging film ecosystem, with filmmakers from Tripura, Manipur, Assam and other states consistently receiving national honours for their distinct storytelling.

The Governor called upon filmmakers from both regions to use the festival as an opportunity for cross-learning, co-production, technical collaboration and creative experimentation.

He described the Telangana–North East Connect as a comprehensive engagement platform extending beyond cultural festivities.

He stated that the initiative enables meaningful interaction in diverse fields such as culture, healthcare, information technology, women empowerment, creative arts and youth participation.

He emphasised that the diversity of the Northeastern states, combined with the dynamism of Telangana, creates fertile ground for sustained collaboration and mutual learning.

Reflecting on the influence of cinema, he stated that films transcend language, borders and geography, and remain one of the most powerful mediums of communication.

Governor Varma observed that Telugu cinema enjoys remarkable popularity across the Northeast and is widely viewed even in remote tribal communities through digital platforms. This, he noted, demonstrates cinema's capacity to advance understanding, dissolve boundaries and strengthen national integration.

He further noted that the Film Festival serves as an incubator of ideas and innovation, enabling filmmakers to share expertise, exchange techniques and explore new forms of cinematic expression.

He encouraged delegates to take back meaningful insights, forge long-term partnerships and contribute to strengthening cultural ties between the Northeastern states and Telangana, one of India's fastest-growing states, with Hyderabad emerging as a major hub of creativity, diversity and multicultural engagement.

The festival features screenings of notable films, including Tara (Sikkim Nepali), Kuki (Hindi), Onaatah (Khasi, Meghalaya), Eikhoigi Yum (Manipur), Red or Pakhi (Assam), along with acclaimed Telugu films produced by the Telangana Film Development Corporation.

CH Priyanka, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department and Managing Director, Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC), said that 12 films representing Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Telangana will be screened.

The programme was attended by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings and Cinematography, Vakati Srihari, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Dil Raju, Chairman, Telangana Film Development Corporation and filmmakers and delegates from all eight Northeastern states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor