Cultural warriors must make people aware of attacks on our culture: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that cultural warriors should make people aware of the attacks on our culture in the digital age, but must not take the law into their hands as it would be helping such elements get away.

Participating in the 'Save Culture Save India Mission' organized by "Save Culture Save India Foundation" at Gautam Buddha Nagar University on Sunday, CM Yogi said, "On receiving any such information, inform the Cultural Warrior Police immediately."

He said that the digital age is as beneficial as it is dangerous.

"Recently an incident had come to light, in which school children were being converted through online gaming. The huge gang was busted by our police. Similarly, another gang, which was engaged in converting deaf and dumb children was exposed a few days ago. The incidents of religious conversion are not happening only in Uttar Pradesh. Such people target decent families as part of a conspiracy. The recent incidents in Delhi and Mumbai are great examples of this. Our government has brought an ordinance to stop this and the law is working accordingly", he remarked.

CM Yogi said that all the countries of the world have their own unique identities.

"For example, France's identity is art, whereas Britain is known for its business interests. Similarly, the identity of India is its culture. Sanskrit and culture are the identity of India and no one is allowed to play with this. You can't serve anything in society in the name of freedom of expression. It also has some rules and regulations", he added.

CM Yogi said, "The Mughals ruled this country comfortably until they attacked temples. With this, their decline started."

Emphasizing that there have been good and bad people in every period, CM Yogi said, "It is important that good people become part of the campaign to save the culture and make people aware."

CM Yogi also launched on the occasion the website 'Save Culture Save India Mission' and honored cultural warriors.

They were presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh and a citation by the Foundation.

The awardees included Abhay Shah, who runs the Swachh Cyber India movement, Manish Prania, creative branding and maker of the much talked about film 'Ek Ladki', Vaishali Shah, senior writer and CEO of Pixel, filmmaker Praveen Chaturvedi, Hindu Janajagaran Samiti spokesperson Ramesh Shinde, journalist Swati Goyal Sharma, TV anchor Pradeep Bhandari, Sanjeev Newar, who runs the Gems of Bollywood movement and Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain. CM Yogi also presented the shawl and citation to the Foundation's Business and revenue advisor Uttam Dave as well as industrialist Umesh Chhajje and senior advocate Amit Singh who are associated with the foundation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor