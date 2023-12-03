'Curse of opposing Sanatan Dharma': Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on party's poor election result

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam took a dig at his own party as Assembly election results indicate yet another victory for BJP. "On Congress trailing in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics... This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma)."Further speaking on Assembly election results, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that its not the defeat of the Congress but of some Vampanthi (Leftist) leaders... who are in the party and taking its vision towards a leftist path.

"Congress used to be known as the party of Gandhiji... Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram... and now its known as a party which is against the Sanatan Dharma... if Congress does not throw these leftist leaders out of the party then it would become like AIMIM," Acharya Pramod said. Congress has been wiped out completely. While the Congress sits pretty in Telangana. Trends for Rajasthan show BJP also winning in Rajasthan with the Election Commission of India figures showing a definite lead. The BJP also eyes victory in Chhattisgarh where it is currently ahead in 58 of the 90 seats with the Congress trailing behind with leads in 30 seats, as per EC data. The counting of votes got underway for the Assembly Election results in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at 8 AM today. As many as 7,804 candidates are in the fray in 638 Assembly seats spread across four states and over 80 Lok Sabha constituencies. As the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the three Hindi heartland states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, EC trends show its just a mere formality now with BJP thrashing Congress 3-1 in yet another big blow for the party.