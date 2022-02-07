Customer shocked after it receives Rs 43,668 gas bill

Domestic gas prices are currently high across the country. In some cities, gas is supplied through pipelines instead of gas cylinders. Which is called PNG gas. The more we use PNG gas, the more it costs. But a family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was shocked to see the gas bill of their house which was closed for almost 2 months. The landlord had raised the issue after receiving the gas bill. The gas company sent a bill of Rs 43,668 to the landlord. According to sources, the incident took place in South Bopal area of ​​Ahmedabad city. Hina Patel, who lives in an apartment here, has recently received a PNG gas bill of Rs 43,668 for the months of December 2021 and January.

Patel's house is connected to Adani Total Gas Limited. The Patel family was shocked to see such a large amount in the bill. They immediately reported the matter to the company. The company then amended the bill following a complaint. The apartment to which the PNG bill was sent is in South Park. Flat owner Hina Patel said that the house has been closed for the last two months. The tenant had vacated the flat in November 2021. We were shocked to see the PNG bill. The matter was brought to the notice of the company's consumer grievance redressal center on Saturday.

The invoice for the period between December 3, 2021, and January 30, 2022, shows gas consumption of 29.5 MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit). The payment is due on February 19. The bill, shows the gas consumption pattern for the earlier months. It revealed that the residents of the apartment consumed between 0.266 MMBTU and 0.87 MMBTU of PNG between June and December 2021.

“When the house is locked and meter reading has not taken place, we call up the customer to tell the reading. We usually believe the reading that the customer tells us. We have done the billing based on the customer’s phone call. After we received the complaint, we have revised the bill and we will be sending it to the customer,” said a senior official from the company.