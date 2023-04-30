Customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 57.20 lakh at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 30 : The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department has seized 1,253 grams of gold worth Rs 57.20 lakh at Kochi airport, said an official statement on Sunday.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the AIU batch for further action, a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi to Kochi Airport on flight 6E 1404 was examined, the statement added.

The accused has been identified as Ashiq, a native of Chettuva.

According to the statement, four capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 1,253 grams concealed inside the passenger's body were recovered and seized during the examination.

Further investigations are going on.

In a similar incident, Air Intelligence Units (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1899.04 grams of gold worth Rs 1.01 crore at Kochi airport on Saturday in two instances, said an official statement.

The accused have been identified as Subair Sulaiman, a native of Palakkad district and Nisamudheen, a native of Thrissur district.

According to the customs officials, in the first instance, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger who arrived from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight No.AI 934 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the accused, three capsules of gold in a compound form, weighing 835.79 grams worth Rs 44 lakhs concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

Meanwhile, in the second instance, the passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight EK532 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form, weighing 1063.25 grams worth Rs 57 lakhs concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

Both persons were taken into custody by Customs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor