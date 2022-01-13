Customs officials intercept 2 passengers at Kolkata airport, seized gold paste worth approx Rs 66 lakh

Customs officials on Thursday intercepted two passengers at Kolkata airport on arrival from Dubai and seized 1.6 kilograms of gold paste worth approximately Rs 66 lakhs.

The gold was concealed in the cavity of the jeans pants of the passengers.

"On 12.1.22, based on profiling, officers of AIU #KolkataAirportCustoms seized 1.6Kg #Gold paste (Rs66L) concealed in cavities of Jeans pants of 2pax coming from Dubai. In a well-planned operation 2receivers were also caught from the Arrival gate," tweeted Kolkata Customs today.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

