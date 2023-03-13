Customs seize over 2 kg gold at Kozhikode airport, woman held

A woman was arrested for allegedly smuggling over 2 kg of gold with estimated value of over Rs one crore, concealed in her undergarments, on Monday, said officials of Kozhikode Airport.

Kandan Plakil Asmabeevi (32), a native of Narikuni, was arrested at Kozhikode airport.

The Air Customs officials seized two packets weighing 2,031 grams containing mixed gold, skillfully hidden inside her undergarments.

As per the officials, the passenger arrived from Dubai on an Air India Express flight.

The investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier in January, two passengers were held for allegedly smuggling 4.65 kilograms of gold estimated to be worth Rs 2.55 crore hidden inside their luggage.

"2.326 kilograms of gold was seized from a juice maker utensil, rice cooker and fan in the baggage of a passenger, identified as Abdu Rauf Nanath, belonging to Arimbra and 2.324 kilograms of gold was recovered inside a rice cooker and an air fryer from the luggage of another passenger, identified as Ismail Kannancherikandi, a native of Kappad," officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

