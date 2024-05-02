Cut Electricity If They Don't Vote': Congress MLA Raju Kage Gets EC Notice For Intimidating Voters in Karnataka

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage regarding his statement threatening to disconnect electricity as a form of political retaliation. Kage's remark has drawn attention for its potential violation of electoral conduct norms.In his speech, he allegedly threatened the voters in the Jugulato region to cut electricity if they didn't vote for the party by a huge margin.

Kage's speech went viral on social media. In a report by NDTV, the Congress MLA in Kannada said, "I got fewer votes in some places. Forget about Shahpura. I won't talk much about it; if I do, worms will enter my mouth. If we don't get more votes, we will disconnect your electricity. Therefore, that shouldn't happen. Remember, I will stick to what I have said".Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Malavika Avinash condemned Kage's statement. “It is an insult to the Prime Minister as it amounted to insulting the person and the position," she said. The Kagwad Assembly constituency is part of the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat. The polling for the Lok Sabha polls happened on April 26. The remaining constituencies will cast a vote on May 7.