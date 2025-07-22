Cybercrime cases in India jump over 140 pc from 2018 to 2022

New Delhi, July 22 Cybercrime in India has seen a steep rise of over 140 per cent in the past five years, with cases more than doubling between 2018 and 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

According to the latest report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cybercrime cases registered in 2018 was 27,248.

This figure rose sharply to 65,893 in 2022, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

These crimes include offences carried out using communication devices such as mobile phones, computers, and internet networks.

However, the NCRB clarified that specific data related to complaints lodged by elderly citizens is not maintained separately.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ fall under the responsibility of State Governments as per the Constitution.

Therefore, the prevention and investigation of cyber crimes lie primarily with the States and Union Territories.

However, the Central Government supports their efforts through advisories and funding under different schemes aimed at enhancing the capacity of local law enforcement agencies.

To strengthen India’s response to cybercrime, the Central Government has taken several steps.

These include setting up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), launching the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in), and starting the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) in 2021.

According to the Ministry, over Rs 5,489 crore has been saved through timely intervention in more than 17.82 lakh financial fraud complaints reported under CFCFRMS.

To further help citizens, a 24x7 helpline number ‘1930’ has also been operationalised.

In addition, the government has blocked more than 9.42 lakh SIM cards and over 2.6 lakh mobile IMEIs involved in cybercrimes.

Awareness campaigns have also been a major part of the government’s strategy, the Minister of State explained.

From caller tunes in multiple languages warning against digital scams to ads in Metros, newspapers, and cinema halls, various channels have been used to educate the public. “Even the Prime Minister spoke about the dangers of ‘digital arrests’ in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on October 27, 2024,” MoS Kumar stated.

The Government has also involved social media influencers, Prasar Bharati, and events like Raahgiri and IPL to spread awareness.

Campaigns have reached schools, railway stations, and even religious events like Kumbh Mela 2025.

