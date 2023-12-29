Cybercrimes up by over 17% in Telangana in 2023

Hyderabad, Dec 29 The overall crime rate in Telangana increased by 8.97 per cent during 2023, mainly due to a 17.59 per cent rise in cybercrimes.

The number of cybercrimes increased to 16,339 in 2023 against 13,895 cases registered in the previous year.

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta on Friday released the annual report of the state police.

He stated that the police face two challenges in the form of drug menace and increasing cybercrimes.

“The government has been very supportive by strengthening the two new wings, which will exclusively deal with these problems. Recently ADG level officers have been posted to these wings and the process of strengthening these wings has begun,” he said.

The DGP made it clear that the police will be extremely tough with those dealing with drugs.

“A zero tolerance policy shall be followed as far as drugs are concerned. Anyone engaged in drugs dealing whether selling, purchasing, facilitating, possessing drugs shall be dealt with strictly as per applicable laws of the land,” he said adding that anyone allowing their premises where drugs can be used or available will also be severely dealt with.

The DGP appealed to parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and see they don’t fall into this trap.

“I also request educational institutions to be vigilant regarding sale and purchase of drugs in and around their institutions.”

On cybercrimes, he said that the Telangana police has been a pioneer in establishing an exclusive cyber security bureau, making it the only agency of its kind in the country to combat all types of cybercrimes and threats to cyber security. Its mission is to protect citizens and institutions from malicious cyber-attacks.

“We were also the first to have a dedicated call centre for 1930, the national helpline for cybercrimes and also Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (T4C). Since the establishment of the bureau we have received almost 90,000 complaints. We have registered 14,000 FIRs and frozen Rs 133 crore belonging to the accused. We have also blocked almost 30,000 SIMs used by offenders,” he said.

From this week the police have also started blocking IMEI numbers of suspicious numbers. For the convenience of the public, SMS service has also started for 1930.

He urged the citizens to be alert as most of the cybercrimes occur ‘since we do not think before clicking/ sharing details’.

“Please remember that anything which is too good to believe is most probably a scam. Do contact us immediately on 1930 or cybercrime.gov. in to report any cybercrime. The sooner you report more are the chances of recovery of the amount,” the DGP added.

The police chief termed 2023 an incident-free year with effective bandobast for all major events including elections for the legislative Assembly. For the first time that elections were free from any extremist violence due to effective anti-extremist measures, he claimed.

All officers have been instructed to be accessible and transparent in their day to day functioning in tune with the government's vision of Praja Palana.

Crimes like murders, dacoity, burglaries, rioting, kidnaps and cheating have increased during 2023 compared to the previous year.

A total of 789 murder cases were registered during 2023 as against 780 cases in 2022. Most of the cases have occurred due to property dispute/land dispute, family dispute, sexual jealousy, among the known persons or family members or friends due to familial discord or distressed relations.

According to the report, the number of fatal road accidents has come down by one per cent. The year 2023 saw 6,362 accidents against 6,432 in the previous year. Grievous road accidents reduced by 60 per cent from 2,410 to 969.

During this year total property lost was Rs.151.78 crore, and out of that 80.81 crore (53.82 per cent) was recovered as compared 50 per cent last year

The overall conviction rate has improved to 41 per cent. Life convictions increased to 39 per cent. The courts pronounced life imprisonment in 232 cases during 2023. This number was 168 in the previous year. The police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against 175 criminals during the year.

