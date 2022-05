Cyclone Asani: Heavy rainfall warning along coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of cyclone Asani, a senior IMD official has said.

Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The officials said that cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is going to touch the nearby Kakinada coast. After touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings have been issued along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall," Dr Nagaratna, Head, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, told ANI.

The weather office officials had earlier said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of Telangana due to the cyclone Asani.

"Heavy to very heavy rains warning have been issued along coastal Andhra Pradesh districts. Telangana is likely to have the impact of the cyclonic storm in adjoining districts. Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu likely to receive light to moderate rains. At times heavy rains are expected," Nagaratna said.

The officials had said that the southern districts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rains. They had said that Hyderabad is likely to experience light rains in the next 24 hours and cloudy conditions would persist for the next 48 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

