Cyclone Asani: IMD predicts low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands to get heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area on March 19.

"The low-pressure area over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal moved east-northeastwards and lay centred over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean on Thursday. It is likely to continue to move east-northeastwards, become a well-marked low-pressure area and lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea by Saturday (March 19) morning", stated the IMD on Thursday.

The low-pressure is likely to move nearly northwards along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21.

Once the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Asani, a name suggested by Sri Lanka.

According to IMD, the low pressure will intensify and gradually move towards the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts around the morning of March 22.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal area areas from March 17 to 21.

There is no probability of cyclogenesis in the next 24 hrs, added the IMD.

Meanwhile, ahead of the possible formation of a cyclone over the central Bay of Bengal on March 21, Union Home Secretary on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of central ministries and agencies and the administration of Andaman and Nicobar, over which heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

Ministry of Home Affairs, in its official statement today informed that one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed in Port Blair and that additional teams are ready and will be airlifted if required.

( With inputs from ANI )

