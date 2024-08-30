Cyclone Asna Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Kachchh in Gujarat During Next 6 Hours; Check Real-Time Status

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted deep depression over the Kachchh coast in Gujarat and northeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours on Friday, August 30. Cyclone Asna continue to move nearly west-northwestwards over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast during the subsequent 2 days.

IMD has issued a warning regarding the formation of Cyclone Asna, expected to emerge over the Arabian Sea today. This marks a rare occurrence, as cyclones in the Arabian Sea during August have only been recorded a few times since 1891, with the last one occurring in 1976.

To move W, emerge into NE Arabian Sea off Kachchh and adjoining Pakistan coasts and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 30th August. Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly west-northwestwards over northeast Arabian Sea away from Indian coast during subsequent 2 days.

Currently, a deep depression is situated over the Kachchh coast and adjoining areas of Saurashtra, moving westward. The IMD reports that the depression is located approximately 160 km west of Bhuj, 70 km WNW of Naliya, and 190 km ESE of Karachi in Pakistan. It is likely to move nearly westwards, intensifying into a cyclonic storm within the next 6 hours.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, "It is likely to move west-southwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea off Kachchh and adjoining Pakistan coasts, and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on August 30. Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly west-northwestwards over the northeast Arabian Sea, away from the Indian coast during the subsequent two days."

The IMD noted that the current deep depression has already caused significant rainfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions, with these areas experiencing an 86% increase in rainfall compared to the seasonal average.

Cyclone Asna Live Tracker

However, one can track Cyclone Asna live through Windy.com. Windy will show the exact location of the cyclonic storms in real-time via satellite technology. Windy shows that the cyclone takes a northerly route and makes landfall along the Gujarat coast.