Cyclone Biparjoy: BSF affirms confidence to combat situation in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 : In the wake of cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaching Gujarat's coastal areas, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm.

The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation.

Speaking to ANI, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, "BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF".

The BSF stated in its release that around 50 villagers from Gunao village, close to the Jakhau coast, have been shifted to the Gunao outpost of the BSF.

"Along with protecting the international border, the availability of necessary resources for rescue operations has also been ensured by the Border Security Force. Coordination has been established with the civil authorities and an action plan is being ensured for all necessary assistance to the civil administration and the local people. Around 50 villagers from Gunao village, located close to the Jakhau coast, have been shifted to the Gunao outpost of BSF," the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Radhe Shyam Sharma said that red, orange and yellow alerts have been issued in several districts of Rajasthan, in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, the IMD Director said, "Currently it (Biparjoy) is currently under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on June 15. It will enter Rajasthan's Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken".

"Heavy rainfall is expected in some districts. We have issued red alerts in Barmer and Jaldor districts regarding rainfall. Orange and yellow alert has also been issued in several other districts," he added.

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and traverse all along the Rann up to Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

