Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning, 67 trains cancelled

Kutch, June 14 As the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rainfall for the Saurashtra-Kutch regions until Friday and advised fishermen not to venture to the sea.

In response to the IMD alert, Western Railways has decided to cancel at least 67 trains passing through the cyclone-prone areas as a precautionary measure.

Some of the cancelled trains include the Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special, Veraval-Okha Express, Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special, Bhavnagar Terminus-Okha Express, Ahmedabad-Veraval Express, Porbandar-Veraval Express, among others.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be eligible for refunds according to existing rules.

The Indian Coast Guard is also actively patrolling off the coast of Gujarat.

Biparjoy is currently located southwest of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.

