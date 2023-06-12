Cyclone Biparjoy: Mumbai airport says 'closely monitoring the situation' amid disruptions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : In view of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has undertaken all precautionary measures as per the standard protocols, as a part of its monsoon contingency plan, Mumbai airport said on Monday.

CSMIA is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to activate all necessary measures to mitigate any potential operational impact in case of inclement weather conditions to facilitate safe operations, it added.

As a result of the inclement weather, passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the status of their flights, the airport said.

Mumbai Airport has also successfully completed the recarpeting of the secondary runway 14/32 as per schedule, and has been made operational since 10th June, 2023. With both runways now fully operational before monsoons set in, the flexibility has ensured no disruption to flight movements in case of crosswinds, thus solidifying our commitment to airside operational safety and efficient flight operations.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that it has deployed two of its teams in addition to the already available three teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Biporjay.

NDRF said that it has moved four other teams to Gujarat as it expects to have more impact over there.

"Due to Cyclone Biporjay, we have deployed two teams in addition to the already available three teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. Further, we have moved four other teams to Gujarat as Cyclone Biporjay is expected to have more impact over there. Additionally, our teams at Pune are also ready," an official statement said.

Earlier today Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

An IMD release mentioned of storm surge warning in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts of Gujarat and said a storm surge of about 2 -3 m above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate the low-lying areas of the districts during the time of landfall.

"Damage expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi & Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15. Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to Pucca houses. The potential threat from flying objects," it said.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

