Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued in Rajasthan Districts

Orange and Yellow alert have been issued in several Rajasthan districts as Cyclone Biparjoy continues to wreck havoc in the state with heavy rains. Five people died in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours in rain-related tragedies inflicted by Cyclone Biparjoy as flood-like conditions continued to lash Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi. Barmer had some respite amid the tyrannical tides as rain ebbed Sunday after smashing records in the past two days in the otherwise arid zone. However, at least 6000 people were still living in camps put up by the district administration as their villages were still inundated.Three of the five deaths occurred in Barmer, including two kids who drowned in a pond and a 45-year-old man who perished in a similar way. In Salumber, a man was electrocuted while trying to switch off his water-logged flour mill. Another child drowned in Jaisalmer.

There is a flood-like situation in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer due to heavy rainfall,” state disaster and relief secretary PC Kishan said. The official said four-five small anicuts were damaged in Barmer due to heavy water flows, while several big dams were overflowing in Pindwara, Abu Road and Reodar of Sirohi district.In Sanchor area of Jalore, a portion of a dam collapsed on Sunday. The cyclone moved towards Ajmer Sunday evening and brought heavy rainfall. The Jaipur Met office said the cyclone would weaken in the next 24 hours but the rains would persist. Radhey Shyam Sharma, director of the Met office, said: “On Monday too, heavy rainfall would be witnessed in many districts like Pali, Kota, Bundi, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Dausa and Alwar.” The Met said the cyclone was likely to exit Rajasthan by Tuesday.