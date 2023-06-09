Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday.

The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," it tweeted.

Earlier in a bulletin, the weather department said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."

The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier.

