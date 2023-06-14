Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews preparedness measures in Kutch

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken as cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches Kutch.

Cyclone Biparjoy, categorized as a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast tomorrow.

The Union Health Minister visited the Bhuj Air Force Station today to take stock of the preparations made by the 'Garuda' Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force.

After undertaking the review, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Our jawans are fully prepared for the safety of life and property from the cyclone."

Dr Mandaviya later visited the KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj to assess emergency preparedness.

He also reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospitals, trust-run hospitals and other regional hospitals.

The Union Health Minister also reviewed the preparations for health facilities that will be made immediately available if needed, post the cyclone.

Dr Mandaviya further interacted with drivers of 108 emergency ambulance services in Kutch and stated, "Their enthusiasm and support has been a confidence booster."

The Union Health Minister assured and said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all possible arrangements are being made by the central and state governments to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy."

