Cyclone Dana Effect in Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall Hits Rameswaram as Cyclonic Storm Set to Make Landfall by October 23

Heavy rain hit Rameswaram on Tuesday morning, causing significant waterlogging in the city. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted very heavy rainfall across the state. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) reported that a low-pressure area in the east-central Bay of Bengal is expected to evolve into cyclonic storm 'Dana' by October 23, leading to further heavy rainfall in various Tamil Nadu districts.

Moreover, heavy rain is also anticipated in Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalaseema, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Gangetic West Bengal. On October 19, Chennai experienced heavy rain that disrupted daily life and major services. Previous heavy rainfall was noted in Chennai on October 17, with areas like Kathivakkam and Manali measuring 23 cm and 21 cm, respectively, while Cholavaram saw 30 cm, Red Hills 28 cm, and Avadi 25 cm.

The depression over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest at 14 km per hour, crossing the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore around 4:30 am on October 17. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected areas in Chennai's Kolathur Assembly Constituency and distributed relief materials, assuring that, "The Tamil Nadu Government is prepared for any situation," and that precautionary measures have been implemented statewide.