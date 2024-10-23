Cyclone Dana in Odisha: IAF Airlifts NDRF Teams and Relief Supplies Ahead of Expected Landfall

Cyclone Dana is projected to make landfall on the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, prompting significant preparations to mitigate the potential damage. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already begun its operations by transporting 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and essential relief materials to Bhubaneswar via IL 76 and AN 32 aircraft. This rapid mobilization from Bhatinda is part of the efforts to bolster disaster management ahead of the cyclone's expected landfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Dana is expected to intensify and make landfall between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Balasore or Bhadrak on the Odisha coast. The maximum impact is predicted in districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri. Wind speeds could reach 100 to 110 km/h, with gusts up to 120 km/h, as it crosses the north Odisha-West Bengal coastline between Puri and Sagar Island.

Also Read: Odisha Government Increases Casual Leave for Women Employees by 12 Days Annually

The cyclone has already developed into a deep depression over the East Central Bay of Bengal and is moving at a speed of 18 km/h. Its current location is 560 km southeast of Paradip, Odisha, and 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island, West Bengal. IMD forecasts the cyclone to intensify by October 24, with landfall expected between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25.

The Odisha government, anticipating the cyclone’s impact, has taken several precautionary measures: School Closures: Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced the closure of schools from October 23 to 25 in potentially affected areas for student safety. College and University Closures: Colleges and universities in 14 districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, and Cuttack, will remain closed during this period. Disaster Preparedness: NDRF teams have been deployed in both Odisha and West Bengal. Additional rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on standby, along with ships and aircraft ready for emergency response.

The IMD also predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from October 23 to 26, which could result in flooding and further damage. The cyclone is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as it approaches land. This proactive approach by the authorities and disaster management teams aims to minimize the loss of life and property as the severe weather event unfolds