Cyclone Dana Landfall: East Coast Railway Cancels 203 Trains for Public Safety

As severe Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall at midnight on October 24 and 25, the East Coast Railway has diverted, short-terminated, or canceled around 203 trains to ensure public safety. Speaking with ANI, the General Manager of East Coast Railway, Parmeshwar Funkwal, stated that the railway is "fully geared" to face the cyclone. He highlighted that Emergency Response Teams have been stationed, and 'War Rooms' are operational.

"East Coast Railway is fully prepared for the cyclone. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed us to minimize the impact on passenger services while maximizing safety for passengers. We are stationing our emergency response teams, earth-moving machinery, and monsoon materials. Our war rooms are functioning at the railway board," Funkwal said. He emphasized that no passenger trains will be traveling through cyclone-affected zones, adding that special attention is being given to the Bhubaneswar to Bhadrak and Paradeep sections.

In Andhra Pradesh, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday and Friday due to rough sea conditions reported in Vishakhapatnam. Additionally, rough visuals have emerged from Digha Beach in East Medinipur district, West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi outlined the measures taken by the government to ensure safety as Cyclone Dana approaches. He stated that the government’s target is zero casualties. As part of the preparations, over 3 lakh people have been evacuated, more than 7,000 cyclone shelters have been established, and the safety of pregnant women has been prioritized.

"Our target is zero casualties. We are working to ensure 100 percent evacuation. So far, more than 3 lakh people have been evacuated, and over 2,300 pregnant women have been moved to safer locations. More than 7,000 cyclone shelters are ready, and adequate medical and veterinary teams have been deployed. The police have also been mobilized to provide a sense of security to the public," CM Majhi stated.

He further informed that each minister has been assigned to oversee operations in the 10 affected districts. "Police have been deployed to ensure security for the people. Generators and inverters have been stationed at district hospitals to ensure a continuous power supply. NDRF and ODRAF teams are actively deployed in the affected districts," CM Majhi added. The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Dhamra Port and Bhitarkanika Park in Odisha.