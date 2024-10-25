Cyclone Dana: One Dead in West Bengal as 2.16 Lakh People Evacuated from Low-Lying Areas, Says CM Mamata Banerjee
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 25, 2024 03:46 PM2024-10-25T15:46:37+5:302024-10-25T15:47:02+5:30
On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that one person died in the state due to Cyclone Dana, while approximately 2.16 lakh people were evacuated from low-lying areas.
Following an overnight stay at the state secretariat to oversee the situation, Banerjee held a review meeting and instructed officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those impacted by the cyclone.
"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The postmortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said.