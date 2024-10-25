Cyclone Dana Update: Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Odisha and West Bengal for Next 24 Hours; Cyclonic Storm to Weaken in Evening Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall in the districts of Odisha and West Bengal will continue for the next 24 hours as severe cyclonic storm Dana to be weakened in the evening today, Friday (October 25), over Odisha district. IMD DG Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the current wind speed is 50-55 kmph and cyclone.

"At the time of landfall, its wind speed was at 100-120kmph. After hitting the coast, it continued to move north-northwestwards. At noon, it lay over central Odisha about 40km north-northeast of Bhadrak with 65-75kmph," Mohapatra said.

Also Check | Cyclone Dana Live Tracker Satellite Map: Flight, Train Services Suspended in West Bengal and Odisha as Cyclonic Storm Approaches.

Mohapatra said that rainfall over 20 cm during the next 24 hours is expected over north Odisha districts and adjoining districts of Gangetic West Bengal. "It is expected to weaken into a deep depression by today evening over Odisha. At this time, the wind speed of 50-55 kmph. Rainfall will continue today over north Odisha districts and adjoining districts of Gangetic West Bengal. One of two places can have rainfall over 20cm during the next 24 hours," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On cyclone 'Dana', IMD DG Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says, "At the time of landfall, its wind speed was at 100-120kmph. After hitting the coast, it continued to move north-northwestwards. At noon, it lay over central Odisha about 40km north-northeast of Bhadrak… pic.twitter.com/xz4KOXGPYq — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

The Met Office on Friday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, as the severe cyclone 'Dana' weakened into a cyclonic storm after completing the landfall process in neighbouring Odisha.

The weather office forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Friday in Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, and Bankura districts, while extremely heavy rain is likely in Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts.

On resumption of flight operations resume at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport following cyclone 'Dana', Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said, "After the cyclone landfall completed, we reassessed the situation and inspected all the areas to check for any damage and resumed operations around 8 am today. Right now the operations are normal and running smoothly."

IMD Director Manorama Mohanty said Cyclone Dana crossed the Odisha coast and the landfall process was completed at 8.30 am on Friday. The storm has now weakened to a cyclonic storm and In the next 6 hours, it will weaken into a deep depression.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: On #CycloneDana, Director IMD, Manorama Mohanty says, "... A severe cyclonic storm crossed the Odisha coast. The landfall process went on from yesterday midnight to 8.30 am today. It has now weakened to a cyclonic storm... In the next 6 hours, it will weaken… pic.twitter.com/sF9sK96RvD — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

"A severe cyclonic storm crossed the Odisha coast. The landfall process went on from yesterday midnight to 8.30 am today. It has now weakened to a cyclonic storm... In the next 6 hours, it will weaken into a deep depression. The current wind speed is 65-70 kmph gusting to 85 kmph... The rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours, and then reduce drastically tomorrow," Mohanty said.