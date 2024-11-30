Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Suspends Flight Operations Until 4 AM on December 1

The weather department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in seven coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, on Saturday. These areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday night due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal. Several parts of Chennai, including Velachery, Madipakkam, Alandur, Porur, Egmore, Anna Salai, Manali, and Ennore, witnessed intense rain, leading to waterlogging in various areas across the city.

Following consultations with AAI Headquarters and considering feedback from stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the closure of operations through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) until 0400 IST on 1st December 2024. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines regarding their flights, Chennai Airport said in a post X.

#UPDATE | A team of senior officials is closely monitoring the situation to facilitate the earliest resumption of operations as meteorological conditions improve.



A WebEx meeting was conducted on 30th November 2024 at 1630 hrs, involving all stakeholders and officials from the… pic.twitter.com/XutJIO5uFN — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 30, 2024

A team of senior officials is closely monitoring the situation to facilitate the earliest resumption of operations as meteorological conditions improve. A WebEx meeting was conducted on 30th November 2024 at 1630 hrs, involving all stakeholders and officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). During the meeting, IMD provided updates indicating that the landfall is expected around 2030 hrs, with prevailing weather conditions likely to persist until 2330 hrs, said in a post.