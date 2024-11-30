Cyclone Fengal: Landfall Process Expected to Take Around 4 Hours, Says IMD

The landfall process of cyclonic storm Fengal is expected to take approximately four hours, according to an IMD official. Heavy rains lashed Puducherry on Saturday, leading the union territory administration to issue SMS alerts to around 12 lakh residents, urging them to stay vigilant as the storm approaches.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy visited rain-affected areas to assess the measures taken by the Disaster Management Department, particularly in relocating residents from low-lying areas to relief centers. He directed officials to closely monitor the situation and prioritize the safety of the residents.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre with top officials in Chennai. He said that all precautionary measures have already been taken and camps have been set up for people of vulnerable areas. Food was also being distributed to them.