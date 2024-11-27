Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map: Cyclonic Storm Set to Hit Tamil Nadu in Next 24 Hours; Check Real-Time Status on Windy

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert as a deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies. Moving north-northwest at 12 kmph, the system is expected to strengthen further in the next 24 hours, potentially developing into a cyclonic storm. Tamil Nadu is likely to experience the storm by the end of the week.

The low-pressure system is gaining strength due to higher sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, which range from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. While it is forecast to bypass Sri Lanka, the storm is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the coming days, with IMD predicting it will become a full-fledged cyclone by November 27.

Authorities have issued warnings for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential coastal disruptions in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fengal approaches. Residents in the impacted regions are urged to take precautionary measures and stay informed through weather advisories. For the latest updates, scroll down to check the real-time status of Cyclone Fengal.