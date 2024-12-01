Cyclone Fengal: People satisfied with govt‘s relief measures, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Dec 1 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said the people are satisfied with the relief measures undertaken by the state government's various agencies.

Speaking to the media on Sunday after visiting various rain-affected areas in Chennai and his Kolathur Assembly constituency following Cyclone Fengal's fury, the Chief Minister said he was satisfied with the government agencies and the feedback he has received from the people.

He said that in places where water usually stagnates after heavy rains, there is no stagnation currently.

CM Stalin further said: “When it is raining, it may stagnate in a few places. Once rains stop, it may take 10-15 minutes for water to clear out.” He also said that the people of the state capital are relieved after the precautionary and relief measures taken up by various government agencies.

The Chief Minister also said the government of Tamil Nadu was always with the people of the state. He said, “Be it rains or floods, we are there with them. Not just me but all the elected representatives are attending to their needs. If there are any issues, they flag those to me and we get them resolved.”

Replying to a query on the need for a permanent solution to issues cropping up during cyclones and heavy rains, the Chief Minister said, “The permanent solution has come to an extent. But, when there are heavy rains, we undertake steps on a war footing."

CM Stalin lashed out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K.Palaniswami's criticism of the government and said that his only job was to keep criticising.

He also said, “The government is doing a job and is working not only for those who voted for the DMK but also for those who did not vote for us."

The Chief Minister also said that Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ministers K. Ponmudy, V. Senthilbalaji and S.S. Sivasankar have also been deputed to Villupuram district.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for Sunday, forecasting heavy rainfall in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry. Other districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Dharmapuri, Salem, and areas in the Karaikal region, are also expected to receive heavy showers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor