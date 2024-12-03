Cyclone Fengal: PM Modi Calls Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Assures Support Amid Flood Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the ongoing flood situation in the state. During the conversation, the Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance and support from the central government, according to sources from the Government of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin regarding the situation relating to floods in the state. He assured all possible help and support to the state: Government of India Sources pic.twitter.com/1nh523JwOW — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

As Cyclone Fengal causes widespread devastation across several districts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of seven individuals who tragically lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Thiruvannamalai district.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has stated that Cyclone Fengal has caused unprecedented destruction across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, impacting 1.5 crore people. He has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support restoration and rehabilitation efforts.