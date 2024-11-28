Cyclone Fengal: Schools and Colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal to Remain Closed Today Due to Heavy Rain Forecast

All government and private schools, government-aided schools, and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed today, November 28, 2024, as heavy rains continue to lash the southern region.

Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam announced on Wednesday that the decision was made due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions. "Due to heavy rains, holiday has been declared for all government and private schools, government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow, November 28, 2024," he said as quoted by ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that a cyclonic storm, named Fengal, is expected to form soon in the Bay of Bengal and later weaken into a deep depression as it moves toward the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts by November 30. In preparation for the storm, authorities in Puducherry declared the holiday, and several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, also closed some schools.

The heavy rains have caused significant damage, particularly in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, where standing paddy crops were affected. Reports indicate that at least 2,000 acres of crops in areas like Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Mayiladuthurai were partially or fully submerged. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami expressed concern over the damage, urging officials to inspect the affected areas and provide necessary relief to farmers.

The IMD reported that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving slowly north-northwest at 3 kmph. As of Wednesday night, it was located 320 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry, and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within 12 hours and make landfall near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression on November 30.

Ministers TRB Rajaa and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi conducted spot inspections, while district officials coordinated rain-related relief efforts. Meanwhile, rain-related incidents, including the collapse of an old house in Tarangampadi and a Dharga tank wall in Jambuvanodai, have been reported. Uprooted trees have caused power outages, and several localities have been inundated.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and state disaster teams have been deployed in the affected delta districts and in Chennai to assist with relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies)