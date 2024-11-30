Cyclone Fengal Update: IMD Issues Alert to These States As Cyclonic Storm Continues To Move Towards Coastline

A low-pressure system that formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone 'Fengal.' The storm is expected to hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts today (November 30), bringing heavy rains and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, urging citizens to take necessary precautions.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects food preparation that is being done for relief camps at Royapuram as people belonging to Irula community who stay near coastal areas shifted to relief camps in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.

Chengalpet District Deputy Collector said, " Due to incessant rain, we have taken so many precautionary measures including evacuation of vulnerable and marginalised communities and moving them towards a safe and sheltered place. Yesterday, around 65 people belonging to the scheduled tribe belonging to Irula community...were moved to a safe shelter here...we have provided them food. We are monitoring their health as well...important medicines are kept here.."

According to the IMD, the cyclone is currently located 350 km southeast of Puducherry and is likely to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by this afternoon, with wind speeds ranging from 70 to 80 km/h. The storm is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to coastal and nearby inland districts.

Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai

Districts such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry will experience scattered rainfall and heavy downpours. Additionally, heavy rain is expected in Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam.

Thirteen flights to and from Chennai were cancelled on Friday (November 29) due to the cyclone. President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Tiruvarur Central University was also called off. Educational institutions in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been closed as a precaution.

The Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Department has set up 2,229 relief centres across the state. In Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts alone, 471 people from 164 families have been relocated to relief camps.

The IMD has warned of high waves and strong winds along the coastal areas, which may disrupt normal life. Residents in affected districts have been advised to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by the authorities. Relief agencies and the administration are closely monitoring the situation.