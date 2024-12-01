Cyclone Fengal's Landfall Ends, Heavy Rain Continues Across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The cyclone struck the coast between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm IST on November 30, with wind speeds of 70 to 80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h.

According to the IMD's report on X (formerly Twitter), the cyclone made landfall near latitude 12.05°N and longitude 79.9°E, close to Puducherry (Pondicherry). By 11:30 pm IST on November 30, it had moved over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, located near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E. The system is expected to slowly move west-southwest and weaken into a deep depression in the coming hours. In light of the cyclone, the IMD has advised residents in affected areas to stay indoors and heed local authorities' safety instructions. Relief camps have been established for those displaced, particularly near Kalpakkam in the Chengalpattu district.

Cyclone Fengal has caused significant disruptions, with heavy rain and strong winds impacting daily life in Puducherry and various parts of Tamil Nadu, including interruptions to road and air travel. Earlier reports from the IMD noted that the cyclone, moving west-southwest at 7 km/h, was located about 40 km off the north Tamil Nadu coast, 50 km south-southeast of Mahabalipuram, 60 km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 90 km south of Chennai at 5:30 pm IST on November 30.

Although the storm is weakening, its circulation continues to interact with the sea, drawing in moisture and causing heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu. Districts such as Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi are experiencing extended periods of rain, with conditions expected to continue as the system remains nearly stationary.

Heavy Rains Hit Chennai

Chennai and nearby northern Tamil Nadu districts are predicted to see a significant decrease in rainfall over the next 48 hours, with a low likelihood of very heavy rain. However, areas closer to the cyclone’s center, including Puducherry and surrounding districts, will continue to experience heavy rain bands until the system moves further inland.

The IMD is actively monitoring the situation using Doppler weather radars in Chennai and Karaikal, providing real-time updates on the cyclone's path. Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, avoid flooded zones, and follow safety advisories. Emergency teams are on standby to respond to any disruptions caused by the storm.