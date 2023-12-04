Cyclone Michaung: Two dead, one severely injured as wall collapses in Kanathur amid heavy rains

Amidst heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, Chennai grapples with severe flooding, leading to a tragic incident where a newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area of East Coastal Road. The collapse resulted in the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, both residents of Jharkhand, while one person sustained critical injuries.

In a video capturing the aftermath, the partially damaged structure and rubble of the collapsed roof underscore the intensity of the incident. The calamitous situation is exacerbated by Cyclone 'Michaung,' anticipated to make landfall tonight in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu. Chennai continues to bear the brunt of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, leading to massive waterlogging and disruptions to normal life.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Amid heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, a newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area, East Coastal Road, Chennai, this morning. Two people died and one was critically injured in this incident. The deceased are residents of Jharkhand.… pic.twitter.com/smFC6i69Sz — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

As the region grapples with these challenges, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in coastal areas of Puducherry as a precautionary measure.

Anticipating the approaching Cyclone 'Michaung,' Puducherry authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of residents and prevent potential loss of life and property. Section 144 of the IPC has been enforced in coastal areas close to the sea shore, prohibiting movement from 7 p.m. on December 3 until 6 p.m. on December 5. The District Magistrate of Puducherry issued a circular outlining the restrictions and warning of penalties for violators.

"The movements of all persons on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Puducherry shall be prohibited from 19:00 hours on 3/12/2023 to 6:00 hours on 5/12/2023," stated the official notice. Violating this order could result in imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both, according to the circular.

As the cyclone intensifies, the affected regions grapple with the dual challenges of natural disasters and the immediate consequences on infrastructure, safety, and daily life. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to adhere to safety guidelines and take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the adverse weather conditions.