Cyclone Mocha intensifies into "very severe" storm, to peak by tonight: IMD

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : Cyclone Mocha intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm today over the Central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and moved nearly north-northeastwards, officials said on Friday.

The is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over the East-central Bay of Bengal during Friday night, said the IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which closely monitors the cyclonic storm said, "The very severe cyclonic storm moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today, the 12th May 2023 over Central Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.0°N and longitude 88.3°E, about 540 km west-northwest of Port Blair, 900 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 830 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)."

The IMD further said that the storm is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14.

"It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over East-central Bay of Bengal during the night of today, May 12, 2023. It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14, 2023 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph," informed IMD.

However, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after warnings about cyclone 'Mocha' of intensifying into a severe storm.

"We've deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers on standby," said Singh, while speaking to .

While Sharing an update Sanjeev Dwivedi, IMD senior scientist, Bhubaneswar also predicted that the cyclonic storm is lightly to recurve and on the 12th of May evening it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal."

The Cyclonic storm is likely to recurve and on the 12th of May evening, it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. On 13th May it will take peak intensity. The system is under continuous surveillance," said Sanjeev Dwivedi.

Earlier today in the morning, IMD said that the deep depression lying over the SoutheastIn this regard, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also issued an official statement that its units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the IMD for cyclonic storm Mocha. The statement said that the ICG is geared up for response to the cyclonic storm as indicated by IMD and the update had been shared with the fisheries and civil administration.

