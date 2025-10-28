Cyclone Montha: Cyclonic Storm to Affect These States; Check Landfall Location

Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu on high alert as Cyclone Montha intensifies into a cyclonic storm and is set to make landfall on Tuesday evening, October 28. Heavy rainfall with gusty winds expected in Andhra Pradesh, parts of Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Districts in all these states are placed under red alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm Montha is likely to make landfall near the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh today evening, though it will complete the process of landing till late at night. The cyclone crossed the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"In view of Cyclone Montha, forming over the central Bay of Bengal, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-deployed its 25 teams across the likely affected coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry. A total of 20 additional teams are kept on standby at strategic locations for immediate deployment, if required. Each team is equipped with boats, cutting equipment, communication eqpt, and other specialised rescue tools to carry out evacuation, relief, and restoration operations," NDRF reported the news agency ANI.

According to Srinivasa Rao, IMD Hyderabad official, the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the Andhra coast on Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near the Kakinada area. Due to the effect, heavy rainfall and strong winds will hit coastal areas in the state.

Cyclone Montha Effect on Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district administrations to stay on high alert and take prompt action to protect lives and minimise damage in coastal regions. The regional department of IMD has issued an orange alert for Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts, while northeastern districts remain under a yellow alert.

High tides were seen lashing Kakinada’s coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. Visuals shared from Beach Road and Uppada shows huge waves hitting the coast. Authorities have restricted public access to the beach road to prevent accidents. Rough sea conditions and strong winds were also reported at Manginapudi beach.

The weather experts predicted extremely heavy rainfall with 20 cm at isolated locations, is likely in southern Andhra Pradesh until Wednesday, October 29.

Cyclone Montha Effect on Odisha

The Odisha government has launched an evacuation operation of the people from low-lying areas, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. A total of 140 rescue teams, comprising over 5,000 personnel from the NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Service, have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Schools, anganwadis, and educational institutions have been asked to shut down and declared a holiday until October 30, 2025, as a precautionary measure.

Lifeguards and Fire Department officials prevent tourists from bathing in the sea and ask them to move away from the beach, as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Montha.

Trains Cancelled/Suspended

East Coast Railway announced the cancellation, diversion, and short termination of several trains operating in the Waltair region and adjoining routes. An orange warning (Be prepared to take action) has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 20 cm, in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Khurda, Puri, and Bargarh. A yellow warning (Be aware) of heavy rainfall between 7 and 11 cm has also been forecast for Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundergarh districts.

Cyclone Montha's Effect on Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Maharashtra

An orange alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. While Vidarbha region in Maharashtra to witness heavy rainfall until October 30, 2025. A yellow alert has been issued for isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar Thane, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur. IMD predicted heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.