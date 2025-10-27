Cyclone Montha impact: South Central Railway cancels 72 trains

Hyderabad, Oct 27 The South Central Railway on Monday announced cancellations of 72 trains in view of cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday.

As the cyclone is likely to affect several places in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, the South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled the trains scheduled for October 28 and 29.

The cyclone Montha is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada around the evening of October 18 as a severe cyclonic storm with heavy wind speeds.

In view of the forecast of heavy rains and strong winds along the coastal areas from October 27 to 29, passengers have been advised to travel only if necessary during this period.

Cancelled trains include Vijayawada-Bhimavaram, Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Rajahmundry, Guntur-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Kakinada Port, Kakinada Port-Rajahmundry, Vijayawada-Tenali, Tenali-Repalle, Repalle-Guntur, Guntur-Tenali, Repalle-Markapur Road, Markapur Road-Tenali, Vijayawada-Machilipatnam, Machilipatnam-Gudivada, Machilipatnam-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Narsapur, Narsapur-Rajahmundry, Vijayawada-Ongole, Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Narsapur-Guntur, Vijayawada-Macherla, Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry-Bhimavaram, Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam, Tirupati -Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad -Visakhapatnam, Mahbubnagar -Visakhapatnam, Chennai Central -Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam.

The East Coast Railway has already announced the cancellation of 43 trains in view of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway, on Monday visited Vijayawada and took stock of the preparedness.

Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, briefed the General Manager on the steps being taken to tackle cyclone Montha.

General Manager instructed the heads of all departments - Operating, Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical, Commercial, and Medical to be on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and railway assets.

Control rooms are being set up at both divisional level and headquarters level and are manned round-the-clock by officers and supervisors to closely monitor train operations, bridge conditions, and water levels at vulnerable locations, the SCR said.

Satya Prakash, Additional General Manager, held a preparedness meeting with the Principal heads of departments at SCR Headquarters, Rail Nilayam. He instructed officials to be on high alert to respond as per the need of the situation.

He advised to setup a war room to monitor time-to-time cyclonic effects at the Zonal and Divisional Level. Patrolling teams have been deployed to monitor tracks, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. Monsoon reserves comprising men, materials, and machinery are ready to be mobilised in case of any emergency.

Diesel locomotives and mobile rescue teams (MRTs) have been positioned strategically to ensure continuity of essential operations even in the event of traction failures. Passenger safety and convenience are being prioritised. Adequate food and water supplies have been ensured at catering units and railway stations. Medical teams, ambulances, and first-aid centres are on standby to respond promptly to any eventuality.

Close coordination and liaison are being maintained with the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) to facilitate real-time updates and joint responses.

Help Desks and 24x7 PRS refund counters have been set up at key stations, including Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada Town, Bhimavaram, and Tenali.

