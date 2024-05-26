Cyclone Relam Updates: Indian Navy Prepares for Emergency Response

As Cyclone Relam moves towards the Bay of Bengal, social media is filled with pictures showing heavy rain and strong winds. The government and Indian Navy are taking precautions to handle potential emergencies caused by the cyclone. They are ready to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) following established procedures if Cyclone Relam causes significant impact, especially along the coast on the night of May 26 and 27. The Naval Headquarters is closely watching the situation and preparing actions at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters.

Cyclone Relam is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone and is likely to hit between Sagar Island, West Bengal, and Khepupara, Bangladesh. To prepare for this, the Indian Navy has readied two ships with HADR and medical supplies for quick deployment, focusing on the safety and well-being of affected areas.

#CycloneRemal The Indian Navy has initiated preparatory actions, following existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to mount a credible Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief #HADR response in the aftermath of #CycloneRemal. The cyclone is anticipated to cross the… pic.twitter.com/BcDyxqSfZF — Laxma Reddy (@journo_laxman) May 26, 2024

Indian Naval aviation assets, such as Sea King and Chetak helicopters, along with Dornier aircraft, are on standby for immediate response as per Navy sources. Specialized diving teams are stationed in Kolkata with necessary equipment for timely aid. Additional diving teams with essential gear are on standby in Visakhapatnam for quick deployment if needed. Two Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) with HADR and medical supplies are being placed in Kolkata. Moreover, two FRTs each from Visakhapatnam and Chilka are prepared and ready for immediate deployment as necessary. The Indian Navy is vigilant, monitoring the situation closely to provide timely and effective aid in response to Cyclone Relam.