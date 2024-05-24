Cyclone Remal Set to Hit West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts on May 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Cyclonic Storm Remal, forming in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to strike the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh as a severe cyclone on Saturday, May 26. This coincides with the voting in eight seats during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

The Met Department reported that Cyclonic Storm Remal is expected to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on the morning of May 26, with wind speeds of 110-120 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 135 kilometers per hour. The IMD stated that the storm's severity will persist for nearly 24 hours, until the morning of May 27, before it begins to lose intensity.

According to a report of India Today, the storm is likely to turn into a deep depression on May 25 (Friday) and as a severe cyclonic storm on May 26, the weather office said. The IMD has issued an orange alert for light to moderate rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts.

The IMD reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards over the past 12 hours, intensifying into a depression. As of 5:30 am on May 24, it was centered over the central Bay of Bengal, approximately 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh and 810 km south of Canning in West Bengal.

The weather office has issued a warning to fishermen at sea, advising them to return to the coast and avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal until May 27.