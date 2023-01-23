Cylinder blast in Goa's resto-bar; no fatalities reported

A cylinder blast was reported in a bar and restaurant on the ground floor of a two-story building in Dangui Colony here, police said today, adding no one was injured.

However, the blast caused damage to the property, they said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it was a small incident and no injuries were reported.

"State Disaster Management Authority is assessing the situation and action is being taken against those responsible," the CM said.

Meanwhile, DGP Goa Jaspal Singh said that gas leakage from a pipe led to the cylinder blast.

"We have received the report on the blast at a restaurant and bar in Mapusa city. As per the report, gas leakage from a pipe led to a cylinder blast. In this incident, no one suffered any injury," Singh said while talking to ANI.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor