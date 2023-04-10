Dalai Lama apologizes for controversial video showing him kissing a child

The Dalai Lama has now issued an apology after his video asking a young boy to suck his tongue. The controversy sparked after a video in which the Dalai Lama is seen kissing a child on the lips and subsequently requesting the child to "suck his tongue."

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the Dalai Lama said in an official statement.

Why is the Dalai Lama fondling this young boy and asking him to “suck his tongue”? pic.twitter.com/cZWHfbgTAd — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 9, 2023

The video shows the Dalai Lama kissing the child on his lips as the latter leaned in to pay his respects. After a few second, the Tibetan spiritual leader can be seen pointing to his mouth and sticking his tongue out. "Can you suck my tongue," the Dalai Lama can be heard asking the minor boy in the video.