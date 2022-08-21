Dalai Lama's extensive travel across Ladakh 'riles' China

Leh, Aug 21 For India, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, 87, is a symbol of Buddhism, also a revered guest not just of India but of its citizens. He's currently travelling across remote mountainous Ladakh region, bordering Tibet, to give an audience to people of all faiths, 'riling' China.

The visit to the cold desert Ladakh, his first tour outside Dharamsala since the pandemic began and first visit since the India-China military stand-off in 2020, over a month now and extended till September is no different this time, say one of his aides, adding jokingly, "we are avoiding the monsoon on the plains".

He says the spiritual leader has been coming to Ladakh for more than 50 years as people have a special bond with him based on their faith and loving-kindness. His last visit was in July 2018.

From meeting top Indian dignitaries to teasing old friends in the crowd to joining in prayer with members of the Muslim community at Masjid Sharif, founded in 1382, in Shey in Ladakh past week, His Holiness in the current sojourn undertook pilgrimages to the Jokhang, the principal Buddhist Temple in the centre of Leh, the Jama Masjid and Anjuman-e-Imamia mosques, as well as the Moravian Church in Leh.

China expressed 'fury' when top Indian government official, Lt. Governor R.K. Mathur, paid his respects to the 14th Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India since staging a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, in Leh on August 16.

Also another occasion of infuriation by China was when India deployed a military helicopter to fly the Dalai Lama, whom Tibetan Buddhists consider their spiritual leader, from Leh to a remote village amid its continuing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control with China, which views the Dalai Lama as a separatist.

"Many conflicts that arise out of anger, fear and jealousy can be resolved if we cultivate compassion for others," remarked the Dalai Lama during his visit to Masjid Sharif in Shey where he donned a skullcap.

He also blessed Sayeed Bano, the first specially abled woman student from Ladakh to be awarded a PhD during his programme at Masjid Sharif, where the Dalai Lama enjoyed the lunch prepared by organisers of his meeting with members of the Muslim community.

One of the of the most striking photos released by the Dalai Lama's office was His Holiness looking out at the view of the Himalayas in the early morning from his residence in the remote village of Lingshed in Ladakh on August 11.

A Nobel laureate and a promoter of peace and religious harmony in the world, the Dalai Lama is one of the respected religious leaders.

Responding to the Dalai Lama's photo of gazing the long look homeward, one of his admirers remarked just beyond the mountain range is Tibet. "Hopefully, one day Tibet will be free again and he will return to his homeland."

Officials at his private office told the Tibetan spiritual leader often enjoys the snow-capped Dhauladhar range on a bright sunny day from the balcony of his official residence in McLeodganj a small and quaint hill station on the suburbs of Dharamsala overlooking the Himalayas.

The Dalai Lama, who along with many of his supporters fled the Himalayan homeland and took refuge in India when Chinese troops moved in and took control of Lhasa in 1959, is optimistic that he will be able to return to Tibet one day.

He believes China is in the process of changing. "If you compare China today to 10 or 20 years ago, there is tremendous change. China is no longer isolated...Besides, I am not seeking separation from China. I am committed to my middle-way approach whereby Tibet remains within the People's Republic of China enjoying a high degree of self-rule or autonomy.

"By amicably resolving the Tibetan issue, China will be able to contribute to her own unity and stability," the Dalai Lama wrote on his website.

Responding to the enormous response that the Dalai Lama is getting in Ladakh, a Union Territory adjoining Tibet, a former Central Tibetan Administration

