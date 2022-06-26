Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh dies

Dalbir Kaur, 67, the sister of Sarabjit Singh who succumbed to injuries received in a beating by inmates in a Pakistan jail in 2013, died here on Sunday. According to her family, Kaur had complained of severe chest pain on Saturday night and was taken to a private hospital here where she died. Poonam, daughter of Sarabjit Singh, said that Dalbir was already suffering from lung infection for the past one year.

The moment she was admitted in the hospital the doctors described her condition as critical and she was shifted to the ICU, where after a few minutes she was put on a ventilator. Poonam said that Dalbir Kaur was declared dead by the hospital after a few hours. She said that Dalbir's last rites will be performed in the afternoon in Bhikhiwind, her native town in Tarn Taran district.Her last rites will be conducted today at Bhikhiwind in Punjab.Sarbjit Singh was a farmer from Bhikhiwind in Punjab near the India-Pakistan border, who mistakenly crossed over the border after having a couple of drinks. However, he was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court in 1991.Singh was kept in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore for 22 years and after that, he was beaten up by his inmates and was taken to hospital. Singh was declared dead by doctors at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital after being comatose for five days due to severe injuries in the head after an attack on him on the jail premises in 2013.