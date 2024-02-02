Dalit girl raped in UP’s Fatehpur, two accused arrested

Fatehpur (UP), Feb 2 A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men from her village in Fatehpur.

The two accused, Daya Shankar and Shami, have been arrested.

Police said that the girl had gone to her sister's house in a village in Kanpur a few days ago. Dayashankar and Shami went to the village on Tuesday and left with the girl on Wednesday.

Anirudh Dubey, Station House Officer (SHO), Chandpur, said that on their way, the accused stopped their motorcycle near ITI College in Jehanabad area, dragged the girl to a field and raped her. Later, they dropped her home, Dubey said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered in the matter on Thursday and the accused were arrested, he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

