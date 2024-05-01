Dalvir Singh Goldy Joins AAP: Blow for Congress in Punjab After Former Dhuri MLA Quits Party After Being Denied LS Ticket (Watch Video)

Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Khangura alias Goldy who quit Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing “disappointment” over being denied the party ticket from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat as joined AAP. He was welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann. In his resignation letter to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Raja Warring, Goldy said he was disappointed with the state leadership and thus decided to resign from the party membership and the post of Sangrur district unit chief.

Posting his resignation letter on Facebook, Goldy wrote: “With a heavy heart, I am making this decision. My family and close friends know how difficult it was for me to take this decision.”

Watch: Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy joins AAP and was inducted into the party by CM Bhagwant Mann. pic.twitter.com/QvaAOAJQJN — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2024

Earlier, in a Facebook live on April 16, Goldy had expressed his displeasure over denial of the party ticket and urged the high command not to “betray anyone”. The party is fielding Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur.Reacting to the resignation, Khaira, said, “Dalvir has backstabbed me. I had campaigned for him — on his request — during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. I have been informed that he had three pending vigilance inquiries against him. I think the AAP has arm twisted him into pulling away from the Congress.”

While welcoming Goldy into the party fold, Mann described him as a hardworking youth. "We welcome him along with his supporters," he said. Former MLA from the Dhuri assembly seat, Goldy was a ticket aspirant from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat for the coming Lok Sabha elections. However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the Sangrur parliamentary seat. Goldy had said the party had made a "commitment" to him during the 2022 Sangrur bypoll that he would be fielded in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Dhuri seat against AAP's Bhagwant Mann. He had also unsuccessfully fought the 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.