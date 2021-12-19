Dam to generate power for Himachal, quench Delhiites' thirst may see light of day now
Shimla, Dec 19 After facing numerous legal battles and roadblocks owing to financial and environmental concerns for nearly three decades, a dam project that will generate revenue from electricity for Himachal Pradesh and quench the thirst of the people of Delhi may now see the light of day in five-six years. However, there will be a whopping cost escalation of over Rs 5,500 crore.
The Union government last week decided to execute it under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana
