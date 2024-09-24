Damoh Road Accident: 7 Killed, 3 Injured After Truck Collides with Autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh (September 24, 2024): Seven people died and three others sustained serious injuries after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Damoh district on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred near Samanna village under the jurisdiction of the rural police station.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 7 people died and 3 injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a cargo truck in Damoh. pic.twitter.com/K6yQOsdzcN — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

According to Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, the autorickshaw was carrying ten people at the time of the collision. "After giving primary treatment, the injured have been referred to Jabalpur Medical College for further treatment," Somvanshi said.

Officials are currently investigating the incident. "We are checking the collision marks of the truck and autorickshaw at the incident spot. The statements of the injured will be recorded once they regain consciousness to identify the causes of the accident," Somvanshi added. The truck driver is in custody, and authorities are investigating the possibility that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Collector Shudhir Kumar Kochar confirmed the details, stating, "A recklessly driven truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw, resulting in seven fatalities and three severe injuries. The injured were brought to the hospital and referred to Jabalpur for further treatment."

दमोह जिले अंतर्गत दमोह-कटनी स्टेट हाईवे पर ट्रक और ऑटो की टक्कर में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों की मृत्यु के दुखद समाचार से मन व्यथित है। इस भीषण सड़क हादसे में लापरवाही करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



परमपिता परमेश्वर से दिवंगत पुण्यात्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 24, 2024

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. "I am saddened to hear of the loss of lives in this horrific accident. Strict action will be taken against those responsible," Yadav said in a post on X. He instructed that Rs 2 lakh be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing.